By Chris King • 07 February 2023 • 19:03

Image of the third river crossing being built in Great Yarmouth. Credit: Google maps - John Fielding

A suspected unexploded bomb was found by workmen on a construction site in the English town of Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Police evacuated hundreds of homeowners in the English seaside resort town of Great Yarmouth today, Tuesday, February 7, after a suspected unexploded bomb was discovered. The object was found by construction workers on the £121 million project to construct a third crossing over the River Yare.

“The site team found what they believed to be an unexploded device this morning while excavating in the vicinity of bollard quay”, said a spokesperson for Norfolk County Council. “They immediately evacuated the area and called the emergency services. Site workers made the discovery while excavating in the area of Bollard Quay“.

A statement released by the force read: “Police have extended the cordon around Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth following the discovery of an item suspected of being an unexploded ordnance device”.

“Officers were called at 11:36am today (Tuesday 7 February 2023) by a contractor working at the development site of the third river crossing who reported finding what they believed to be an unexploded device. It was discovered during dredging work in the River Yare at Bollard Quay close to the junction with Boundary Road”.

“A 100m cordon initially put in place has now been extended to 400m as a precaution. People in homes and businesses inside the cordon are being advised to leave their properties”.

“In addition, the following road closures are in place and expected to remain in place for some time.

Southtown Road – closed from its junction with Tollgate Road all the way to Beccles Road.

Litchfield Road, off Southtown Road, is partially closed.

Williams Adam Way, off Southtown Road, is closed.

Boundary Road, off Southtown Road, is partially closed.

Tollgate Road, off Southtown Road, is closed”.

“Officers are asking pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area. The Explosion Ordnance Device team is at the scene”.

It is believed to be an ordnance device according to the police. Officers did door-to-door visits on properties in the neighbouring areas, advising people to leave their homes as a precaution.

A team of bomb disposal experts from the Explosion Ordnance Device in Colchester, Essex, is currently at the scene conducting an investigation. “We currently have a bomb disposal team deployed and are on assist providing their specialist skills and expertise to assist the police in dealing with this matter”, commented a spokesperson for the team.

Meanwhile, a cordon has been erected by Southgates Road and Newcastle Road across the river by the coastguard.

“People are being advised to avoid the Southtown Road area due to an ongoing incident. Part of the road is closed and a 100m cordon is in place”, read a tweet from Norfolk Police.

Great Yarmouth: People are being advised to avoid the Southtown Road area due to an ongoing incident. Part of the road is closed and a 100m cordon is in place. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 7, 2023

