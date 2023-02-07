Round of a-paws: Get in the competitive spirit for a games night in aid of two local animal charities

By Betty Henderson • 07 February 2023 • 12:14

A charity games night will raise money for APAA Nerja and Pippa’s Pawprints to continue rescuing pups like Cody. Photo credit: Pippa’s Pawprints (Via Facebook)

ARE you a board game guru or a quiz wizard? If so, a charity night in Nerja could be your chance to shine. Fitzgerald’s Live Music venue is hosting a games night on Saturday, February 18, to raise money for two local animal charities.

As well as a quiz, guests will enjoy a variety of games like Play Your Cards Right and a raffle with plenty of fabulous prizes to be won throughout the evening, all in aid of two amazing local charities. The games night is set to raise money for APAA Nerja and Pippa’s Pawprints.

Tickets to the event cost €10 and include entry and snacks at the venue. The competition will get underway at 6pm, more information is available online: https://www.facebook.com/events/3403347536583706?ref=newsfeed .

APAA is an animal rescue shelter that works in the Nerja area to rescue abandoned and abused dogs and cats and give them another shot at a loving home and a fun-filled life. Pippa’s Pawprints was founded in memory of a dog who died in a local dog pound after suffering abuse and poor conditions and works to rescue dogs.