Vélez-Málaga resident bags shopping spree, winning competition with vouchers worth €3000

By Betty Henderson • 07 February 2023 • 12:09

Councillor for Business, José María Domínguez, and Business Association representative, Fátima Alba, present María Medina with a shopping contest prize worth €3000. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Vélez-Málaga (via Facebook)

ONE lucky Vélez-Málaga resident was treated to a shopping spree on Thursday, February 2, as she won the ‘Dream for a day’ competition, winning more than €3000 in vouchers. María Medina won the competition which more than 1,100 people entered.

The competition was developed by the local Department of Commerce to stimulate spending in shops year-round. The department estimates that the competition raised approximately €60,000 for the 121 participating businesses in the town by encouraging shoppers to visit.

In addition to Medina’s jackpot win, a total of 45 other prizes were given out, including for weekend getaways, an electric scooter, dinners, and concert tickets. This year’s competition was the 19th edition, and began back in May 2022, but was the first edition to also be offered in a digital format, through an app.

Medina must spend the vouchers in the participating businesses with a maximum spend of €500 in each, but there are plenty to choose from, from restaurants and supermarkets to tourist attractions and boutique shops.