By Anna Ellis • 08 February 2023 • 15:12
Do you think that pump price prices should be freely available to the public? Image: Aleksandar Malivuk / Shutterstock.com.
Following reports of the Government’s proposal, RAC fuel spokesperson, Simon Williams, said: “The Competition and Markets Authority is already investigating the way fuel retailing operates, so we hope its eventual recommendations to the Government result in better value at the pumps for drivers.”
“An online fuel price checker that resembles those available to drivers in Germany where prices are displayed for individual forecourts in real-time could be helpful, but may not, on its own, lead to fairer prices. Certainly, we don’t think any UK-wide system should mimic what already exists in Northern Ireland where fuel prices are only updated once a week and there’s no indication of which forecourts are cheapest.”
He added: “One issue that often leads to widely varying prices locally, which badly needs addressing, is the fact major retailers operate regional pricing which can mean much higher prices where there is little or no competition.”
“But perhaps the biggest issue of all is that pump prices don’t always mirror movements on the wholesale market, particularly when the latter is coming down, so arguably that’s where the Government’s focus should be. Only when this happens will drivers stop losing out, as there have been far too many occasions when wholesale prices have plummeted and pump prices have taken forever to drop.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
