By Nicole King • 09 February 2023 • 9:10

Image: In this week's show/ Nicole King

Obviously being English the rain doesn’t bother me but in Spain it’s different. The roads and drainage systems aren’t prepared for copious amounts of water and the locals aren’t used to driving in the rain, hence extra precaution needs to be taken and I recommend rescheduling anything that can easily be postponed if it involves driving.

Whilst on the subject of driving and having worked in road traffic safety for over twenty years, may I also take this moment to advise that coats should be removed before putting on your seat belt. This is a must for children particularly. The amount of force exerted on the body if colliding with another vehicle at just 50 kms/h is equivalent to some 3.5 tones. Any distance between the seat belt and the body will increase the force of impact. Every millimeter counts so thick coats and jackets that increase the space between belt and body pro rata increase the intensity of impact. Once in the car, get the heater on and then remove jackets before putting on your seat belts and setting off.

Please also ensure that children are in the appropriate car seats or booster seats for their age and that these fixtures are correctly installed, apart from the safety reasons for doing so you can get big fines too if you don’t.

Anyway, back to the rain. My first guest on tonight’s new Marbella Now (#MN384 at 11pm on RTV Marbella) is Lily van Tongeren, Vice President of Triple A Marbella animal rescue centre. With all this “weather” going on she makes an urgent plea for donations of blankets, towels and sheets. Dog walking in now daily from 10am -1.30 – when it’s not raining – and there are many other innovative ways you can get involved, such as taking a dog out for a day or popping in to groom and play. Tune in tonight or on catch-up to find out more, with further details on their website.

This week’s show also brings some highlights and scrummaging from the rugby match last Sunday between Malaga and Marbella. The more I go the Marbella Rugby Club the more I like it; the people are so down to earth and friendly that it makes for a fun but relaxing day and the food is really delicious.

My CIT Marbella guest of the week is Bernardo Retana of Otium Group. Bernardo works together with his wife on several projects that include their beauty salons, medical supplies distribution and real estate and makes for a very interesting interview.

I also take you with me to ”El Lago”, a Michelin Star Restaurant at the Green Life Golf Club. I can’t believe that I’d never heard of either place but El Lago has had a Michelin star for 18 years consecutively, so obviously worthy of recognition. This is a family run business and I had an opportunity to chat with Roberta Panelli and their head Chef, Fernando Villasclaras.

Thank you for watching.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.