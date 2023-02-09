By Simon Smedley • 09 February 2023 • 12:26

Michelle Mone PPE scandal: Carol Vorderman pushes for former friend to be investigated again. Image: Shutterstock.com/FeatureflashPhotoAgency

FTV star Carol Vorderman has called for her former friend Michelle Mone to be investigated again regarding the pandemic PPE scandal.

The National Crime Agency has arrested a man suspected of setting up a UK company solely for running a fraudulent scheme that would allow him to profit from PPE shortages during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Together the group concerned may have defrauded the companies by almost £1.9 million.

Last year, entrepreneur and Conservative Life Peer Baroness Mone was implicated following her involvement with PPE Medpro, a company led by Anthony Page, a business associate of Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman, after it had been awarded a contract for £122 million to supply personal protective equipment to the NHS during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On December 19, 2022, it emerged that the government would sue PPE Medpro for £122m plus costs.

Two weeks earlier, Mone’s spokesperson said she was taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords with immediate effect “in order to clear her name of the allegations that have been unjustly levelled against her.”

Now, however, following a rant about the PPE scandal on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ a fortnight ago, in which she slammed her former friend Ms Mone, Ms Vorderman has again called out the British businesswoman on Twitter.

Sharing the NCA news about the latest PPE scandal arrest, Ms Vorderman Tweeted: “PPE fraud, arrests made and thank you @NCA_UK.

“Important but with £15 BILLION of unusable PPE about to be destroyed, where are the bigger arrests?

“Time may be ticking on but we won’t forget.

“Michelle Mone and others.”

In another Tweet, Ms Vorderman added: “Dear @NCA_UK. Congrats on arrest below BUT it’s almost a year since you raided the homes and offices of Barrowman and Michelle Mone on Isle of Man and UK mainland in connection with PPE fraud on a massive scale.

“Can we ask if political interference is delaying arrests in this case? Carol.”

