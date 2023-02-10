Major UK supermarkets issue urgent recalls over these popular foods following health concerns

By Simon Smedley • 10 February 2023 • 10:53

Tesco in the UK is recalling two food items. D K Grove/Shutterstock.com

A number of UK supermarkets, including Tesco, Marks and Spencer and Morrisons, are recalling items customers may have bought due to potential health or allergy risks.

Sometimes food items have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect, or if there is any other food allergy risk.

Tesco are currently recalling two items.

Tesco Creamfields grated cheddar 500g is one of the products.

This is because it may contain small pieces of clear, soft plastic which could make the product unsafe to eat.

Pack size: 500g

Best before date: 23 March 2023

Tesco Free From Golden Syrup Porridge Pot is also being recalled because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Pack size: 55g

Batch code: 2252

Best before: 1 September 2023

Marks and Spencer Belgian Dark Chocolate Bar is being recalled because some packs contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Product code: Barcode 29087570

Pack size: 180g

Best before: 09 November 2023

Iceland Foods is also recalling two items from its shelves.

Mars Dessert Bars seemingly may contain peanuts and eggs, which are not mentioned on the label.

As a result of a packaging error, some packs have been incorrectly packed with Snickers Dessert Bar.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts and/or an allergy or intolerance to eggs.

Pack size: 600g

Best before: 23 February 2024

Meanwhile, Iceland Takeaway Pilau Rice is also being recalled because it contains egg, sesame, soya and wheat, which are not mentioned on the label.

The product has been incorrectly packed with egg-fried rice.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg and/or wheat (gluten) and/or an allergy to sesame and/or soya.

Pack size: 350g

Best before: 10 January 2024

Similarly, there are two items on Morrisons’ recall list.

Ella’s Kitchen is recalling Ella’s Kitchen Banana Multigrain Baby Rice which is sold at Morrisons.

The affected batch contains undeclared oats which is an allergen risk and make the texture thicker than it should be for a four-month plus product.

Pack size: 125g

Batch code: 27922

Best before: 5 October 2023 and 6 October 2023

24 x 330ml cans of Coca-Cola is also being recalled because they are wrongly wrapped.

A small number of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 24 x 330ml multipacks with Christmas Cardboard could contain cans of Coca-Cola Original Taste.

The quality of the drink itself is not affected.

Pack size: 24 x 330ml

Best before: 31 October 2023 and 30 November 2023 only

The Food Standards Agency advises that if you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy, do not eat or drink it.

Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.