41,000 households to have their energy debt cancelled

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 February 2023 • 9:35

Electricity meter - Image Jittawit21 / Shutterstock.com

More than 41,000 vulnerable households in Catalonia will receive a pleasant surprise in the post this week after the decision was taken by authorities to cancel their energy debt.

Endesa and the Department of Social Rights of the Generalitat said on Saturday, February 11 that some €18 million worth of debt would be written off.

In 2021, the Generalitat and Endesa signed an agreement to agree on measures to support families living in poverty according to La Vanguardia. That has since been supported by the four Catalan councils and the Barcelona City Council.

The Generalitat is believed to be contributing half of the funds and the councils a further €2.69 million.

Those that will have their debt written off are people identified as vulnerable by social services. They will have in place a residential exclusion risk report (IRER) that guarantees them supply even when they are behind in payments.

Those that fall into this group, pensioners with lower incomes, large and single-parent families, people in vulnerable situations, those affected by the economic crisis derived from the pandemic, beneficiaries of the minimum vital income and households with low incomes affected by the increase in energy prices can apply for protection and special discounts and bonuses.

So far Endesa says 116,000 families have taken up the offer including some 41,000 41,000 who will have their energy debt cancelled.

