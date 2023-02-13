One Torrevieja man is on a mission to support Ukrainians through the Russian invasion

By Betty Henderson • 13 February 2023 • 12:47

David Longworth is preparing to deliver his fourth vanload of humanitarian aid to Ukraine in March, since the war began last year. Photo credit: David Longworth (via Facebook)

AS the Russian invasion of Ukraine nears its first anniversary, the community in Torrevieja are determined to continue showing their solidarity with Ukrainians affected by the war.

One man in particular has been unwavering in his support for Ukraine, drumming up an incredible response from the local community. David Longworth most recently organised a Ukraine Appeal event at the Oasis Bar in Torreta III on Saturday, February 4, raising a huge €793 for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

David took to Facebook after the event to thank the staff at Oasis Bar for their support in organising and setting up the event, as well as all of those who attended the fundraising afternoon for their generous donations. Guests socialised at the fundraising day as well as perusing a variety of craft stalls and enjoyed musical entertainment by Reke José Requena Camacho while eating delicious meals provided by the venue.

David has been organising regular fundraisers to pay for three deliveries of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, the fourth leaves in March and still needs further donations. David is also seeking more venues to host monthly fundraising events.

David can be reached via WhatsApp: 615623847 or email: [email protected]