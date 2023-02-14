Holiday World Resort brings forward the reopening of its hotels in 2023

It was followed by Holiday World Riwo and the tourist apartment complex Casamaia Apartments, which opened on Friday, February 10.

The last to reopen will be Holiday World Village, scheduled for March. This will make the accommodation offer 100 per cent operational, creating between the two hotels and the tourist apartment complex 200 direct jobs and up to 50 indirect jobs.

The complex reopens with good occupancy data, which is around 75 per cent for February.

In this new 2023 season, the resort will continue to bet on the Events Area, enhancing and expanding its versatile indoor and outdoor spaces of great breadth and offering a renewed gastronomic proposal for events.

For the first time, the Beach Club of the resort will encourage the celebration of communions and will open all the spaces and pools of the water park to the guests.

