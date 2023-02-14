By Euro Weekly News Media • 14 February 2023 • 12:57

Hugo Investing: Helping you to take care of your money. Image - Hugo Investing

There’s one person that cares the most about your money; That’s you.

So, take control of your personal finance yourself with Hugo Investing, whose objective is to help you become a better investor.

Financial preparation and self-sufficiency are essential nowadays for achieving financial independence. Investing in industries and companies to create a tailored investment portfolio is one strategy to achieve financial independence. However, investing in the stock market without sufficient expertise and direction, on the other hand, can be intimidating. Hugo Investing can help with that.

How can Hugo assist you?

Have you ever questioned when it’s the best time to purchase or sell your stock? Or, more specifically, which bonds are best for you? Do you worry you may be taking too many risks? Or perhaps you have queries and questions about portfolio diversification? Hugo can serve as your guide and help you to navigate these questions and worries.

Hugo’s clients have consistently applauded the team’s quality of service, support and knowledge. Clients have commented on how they really value the availability of Hugo Investing’s expert partners, who are ready to answer questions and give direction whenever it’s needed.

Who is Hugo?

By now you may be wondering who Hugo is? Well, Hugo Investing is a licenced and regulated brokerage business located in Marbella, Spain. The business has over 50,000 financial products to choose from, including bonds, shares/stocks, ETFs, options, futures, CFDs, managed portfolios, and much more. But, more importantly, Hugo assists you in making smart investment decisions.

Hugo provides traders and investors with a unique and novel concept: a safe bank account with Saxo Bank, access to three cutting-edge trading platforms, and limitless assistance from a professional staff. Hugo’s team has a combined 60 years of expertise dealing with investors and has been assisting ex-pat investors, both new and experienced, make more money in Spain for over 16 years.

Easy-to-use technology that moves with the times – and with you

Hugo has also moved with the current times, making investing available through completely mobile and tablet-friendly platforms. Depending on your investing objectives and level of experience, you can select Investor, TraderGO, or TraderPRO.

Learn to invest

Take advantage of Hugo’s easy-to-use online teaching platform called the Academy for Investors. All courses are video-based, online, interactive and in English. The courses are for investors of various levels. Academy for Investors was created using the team’s many years of experience and the feedback of thousands of satisfied clients who have already benefitted from their knowledge and expertise.

Investing in Safety with Hugo

You can rest assured that it is safe to invest with Hugo. Clients have a bank account with Saxo Bank, a Danish bank regulated by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA). Saxo Bank has a banking licence, is not publicly traded, and does not provide loans or mortgages. Hugo Investing is also a member of FOGAIN, the investor compensation plan for firms offering investing services that is overseen by CNMV, Spain’s securities markets regulator.

Get the best advice to stay ahead of the competition

Follow Hugo’s weekly YouTube video to stay ahead of the competition. Every Friday, seasoned experts Kaspar, Martin and Taco, offer stock market insights, trends, and tips giving you the best and most up-to-date expertise and background.

Get in touch with Hugo’s

Are you ready to take responsibility and begin your journey towards financial independence?

Whether you’re in Marbella or abroad, one of Hugo’s professionals will gladly be your guide. Drop by Hugo’s on the Golden Mile in Marbella, give them a call or send them an email.

You can also start your journey with Hugo’s by creating a free online account, which takes just a few minutes.

Website: www.hugoinvesting.com

Phone number: +34 951 56 56 56 from UK +44 203 901 2756 from the Netherlands + 31 20 499 0762

Address: Hugo’s Investment Academy, Urbanizacion La Carolina, Edf Aries, local N, Carretera de Cadiz, km. 179, 29602 Marbella

Email: [email protected]

