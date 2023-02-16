A guide to the 20 best transfer companies to and from Alicante Airport (2023)

By Laura Kemp • 16 February 2023 • 7:22

So you’ve booked your flight, sorted your accommodation and planned a whole itinerary of fun things to do on your holiday in Alicante. Or perhaps you are travelling somewhere from Alicante Airport and need a reliable transfer company to take you to the airport on time. But which companies offer the best rates, have great reviews and a reputation for arriving on time?

Look no further than here, because the Euro Weekly News has put together a handy guide on the best transfer companies to and from Alicante Airport to make your travels totally seamless and stress-free.

With so many companies promising reliable transfers, it can be difficult to sift through the best on offer. That’s why we have put together this guide to the best transfer companies to take you to and from Alicante airport to make your travels as simple and stress-free as possible.

Our recommendation 1. Artman Transfers Artman Transfers are far from your average transfer company, and a business that the Euro Weekly News has had a close relationship with for over 10 years. If you need a transfer from Alicante or Valencia Airport or further afield from Madrid or Barcelona to any destination in Spain, even during the night, Artman Transfers is here to help you 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Need important documents picking up and transferred safely and confidentially to another location, or been let down by another transfer company and you´re stranded? Whatever the situation, Artman Transfers will find the solution. And booking could not be easier, simply send a WhatsApp message with details of your starting point and end destination, your dates of travel, your name and number of travellers and you can make your booking without even needing to visit the Artman Transfers website – even the payment can be paid through WhatsApp! This easy and convenient option sets Artman Transfers apart from all other transfer companies. The team at Artman Transfers speak 5 languages including English, German and Spanish and will provide you with a clean and well-maintained vehicle that is no more than a few years old. They are always there for you in emergencies and can provide you with a car within 24 hours of your booking – that´s a guarantee! Operating since 2015, the Euro Weekly News trusts Artman Transfers as a reliable, confidential and experienced service that also works with major airline companies and airports such as booking.com, easyjet and Jet2. Should your flight be cancelled or re-routed, Artman Transfers can pick you up from another location and assist you on getting reimbursed. With 4 cars, 5 drivers and 8 crew, Artman Transfers can also provide you with discreet solutions, are certified to pick up clients direct from private planes and jets and will provide you with a confidential service that can take you anywhere in Europe. Whether you are local in the area or anywhere across Europe, calculate and make your booking here: Click here The best way to make your booking quickly and easily is via WhatsApp: +34 642 822 042 Email: [email protected] Website: Click here Sponsored

Our recommendation 2. Beniconnect Start your trip off right with an efficient and trusted transfer to your end destination with Beniconnect! Known for reliable, punctual, comfortable and affordable airport shuttle transfers to all destinations on the Costa Blanca, Beniconnect offers a friendly, safe and professional service with no hidden or extra charges. Beniconnect Travel Agency provides an incredibly low-cost airport shuttle, serving all the resorts in the Costa Blanca such as Benidorm, Albir, Altea, Calpe, Javea and Denia, and is the only company offering airport shuttle transfers to and from the Marina Alta and Vega Baja areas. Operating 7 days a week, their trusted shuttle service will deliver you to your destination quickly and safely via their meet-and-greet airport service. From Alicante train station they offer their exclusive Alitren Connect Shuttle Service, which connects Alicante train station with Benidorm, Albir Altea and Calpe. Beniconnect also offer your own personal, reliable, professional door-to-door private services to and from Alicante, Valencia, and Murcia airports and train stations! Using their large fleet of Mercedes Vito and Mercedes V vans. All of them are brand new, black in colour with tinted windows, leather seats and free WIFI. Travel in comfort with their full fleet of coaches from minibuses to larger coaches of 35 and 55 seats. When you get off the plane the only thing you want to do is reach your destination as quickly and as stress-free as possible. Beniconnect´s Express Connect is a fast, economical and efficient form of transport to your resort, saving you all-important time waiting with your belongings and children that are ready to get into their swimsuit and head to the beach! Travelling as a family can sometimes be stressful, checking that everyone still has their bags and that everyone is safe – and this doesn´t stop when you vacate the plane. Beniconnect understand the importance of safety, leading them to only use widely renewed vehicles with approved child restraint systems for the little ones to travel safely. In a hurry and need to book your airport shuttle? Beniconnect is the only company offering late bookings on request with a customer service centre open every day to assist you with any questions or concerns. Let Beniconnect take the stress out of your travel – sit back and relax! Beniconnect… the EXPERTS in connecting people. For booking: Click here Opening hours: Monday to Friday 9am until 7pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am until 6pm Email Address: [email protected] Telephone: ES: +34 965 850 790 UK: 012 730 379 52 Address: Cami Salt de l’Aigua, 15 Benidorm (03503), Alicante Sponsored

Why should you use a transfer company instead of public transport?

Of course, you have the option to use public transport to get to your destination on the Costa Blanca from Alicante Airport by using tram line 3 or the bus, however, this will not be an efficient door-to-door service – unlike using a transfer company. Although it may be a cheaper option, travelling by bus or tram can be difficult with large suitcases, there may not be much room to sit down or to put your belongings and you also run the risk of possibly losing or forgetting something if you need to get a few buses or trams.

You will have just spent many hours in the airport at your starting point, many hours on the plane, and then time at Alicante Airport waiting for your bags. The last thing you will want to do is then wait for the tram or bus to arrive and then possibly a taxi to take you from the stop to your accommodation! This is especially true if you are travelling with young children who will most likely be grouchy and hungry from travelling. Once you have taken those steps off of the plane, all you want to do is get to your destination, get rid of your bags and get out into that Costa Blanca sunshine.

Using public transport will also take more time to plan, since your flight arrival times may not match up with the public transport times, and you may be arriving late at night or very early in the morning. This is another added inconvenience and even more reason to use a trusted, quick and reliable transport company such as the ones listed in this guide.

Why should you use a transfer company instead of a taxi?

You could consider booking a private taxi, however, these can be very costly – especially in the height of summer when companies may hike up the prices to benefit from the large demand. The prices of taxis also fluctuate depending on the time of day, for example, it is much more expensive to travel via taxi during unsociable hours such as late at night.

For example, a taxi from Alicante Airport will cost upwards from €90, a taxi from Alicante Airport to Alicante train station will cost around €55, a taxi to Orihuela Costa will cost around €70, to Calpe will set you back around €130 and getting to Playa Flamenca will cost €70 for a family of four.

Uber does operate on the Costa Blanca, however, these prices also fluctuate depending on demand and you may have to wait around if there is not a driver available when you arrive. Therefore, it is quicker, easier and more cost-effective to book your transport through a transfer company.

More transfer companies to get you to and from Alicante Airport

3. Shuttle Direct

Whether you’re visiting the Costa Blanca for business or leisure, the team at Shuttle Direct has the connections and expertise to arrange a transport solution that’s perfectly tailored to your wishes.

Website: Click here

4. Suntransfers

Booking an airport transfer with Suntransfers is a simple process that’s sure to take the stress and hassle out of your onward journey. Begin your holiday right away and let the team take care of your transfer from Alicante airport, with a great range of travel options to cater to your every need.

Website: Click here

5. Alicante Private Transfers

Guaranteeing you the cheapest price or they will refund you the difference, Alicante Private Transfers has over 10 years of experience assisting people with their airport transfer arrangements to and from Alicante airport an all areas of the Costa Blanca.

Website: Click here

6. Limousine Transfer 247

Getting from the airport to the hotel couldn’t be easier with Limousine Transfer 247’s car, minivan and minibus airport transfer service. Just let them know the date, time, flight number and, of course, what name you want on the arrivals board.

Website: Click here

7. Alicante VIP Transfer

For VIP transfers, Alicante VIP Transfer offers clients Mercedes vehicles to travel in luxury, as well as special vehicles for events such as weddings and celebrations.

Website: Click here

8. Eurotaxi Alicante

Eurotaxi Alicante offers door-to-door transfers to and from Alicante Airport with a fleet of vehicles including vans. They also accept pet transfers and trailer vehicles for large items such as bikes.

Website: Click here

9. taxi2airport

With taxi2airport, you can arrange your transfer online in minutes. Besides airport transfers to and from the centre of Alicante, you can also choose from other popular destinations including Benidorm, Calpe, Murcia and Torrevieja.

Website: Click here

10. HolidayTaxis

HolidayTaxis offer a range of cost-effective, no-hassle transport options to get you straight to your accommodation, including private vehicles and shuttle buses, plus minibuses for larger groups.

Website: Click here

11. Ziptransfers

Ziptransfers offers reliable Alicante airport transfers at the most affordable rates in the area. They can provide transfers from Alicante airport to Benidorm and other popular destinations on the Costa Blanca such as Torrevieja, Calpe, Elche, Albir or Altea.

Website: Click here

12. Solhop

With Solhop you can choose from one of their economy, standard or premium taxi transfer cars for parties of up to 4 passengers. For a larger group, book one of their minivan transfers for up to 7 passengers. Luggage goes free and you can also reserve a baby seat, and you don’t pay anything until you meet your driver.

Website: Click here

13. Alicante Airport Transfers

Book your transfer to or from Alicante Airport with Alicante Airport Transfers, simply fill in your flight details and your personal driver will monitor your flight in case of any delays. Your driver will be waiting for you at the arrivals hall at Alicante Airport ready to take you to your destination.

Website: Click here

14. FoxTransfer

Fox Transfer provides private or shared Alicante transfer services by taxi or minibus to Alicante, Valencia and other parts of the Costa Blanca. Fox Transfer offers you door-to-door private and group airport transfer and shuttle services, simply make a reservation online and receive an instant confirmation for your airport transfer.

Website: Click here

15. v-transfers

v-transfers offers service from Alicante-Elche airport to Benidorm, Calpe, Torrevieja, El Albir, Altea, Denia, Villajoyosa and many other regions of the Costa Blanca and back. Choose between cheap shared transfers and comfortable private transfers. The choice is yours!

Website: Click here

16. holidayextras

holidayextras work with only trusted transfer providers to serve dozens of hotels across popular resorts throughout the Costa Blanca. Whether you’re looking for transfers from Alicante Airport to Benidorm, Calpe or Javea, They will have an option for you, guaranteeing door-to-door service to your accommodation too!

Website: Click here

17. Mr Shuttle

Once you book Mr Shuttle for your Alicante airport transfer, you’ll be picked up from the airport and driven in a comfy car all the way to your accommodation. With private transfers, you don’t have to waste time navigating the city or struggle with heavy suitcases. Your energy can be used on much more pleasant experiences like visiting the Castillo de Santa Barbara.

Website: Click here

18. Exclusive Airport Shuttles

Exclusive Airport Shuttles is an airport transfer service provided by Exclusive Holiday Villas, an established and fully legal holiday rental agency based in Almeria. The service was created to provide an efficient and sensibly priced transfer service for anyone based in or visiting Alicante, Murcia and Almeria airports for flights from or to the UK, Ireland and other selected destinations.

Website: Click here

19. Costa Blanca Private Transfers

Whether you need to get from the airport to your resort or you need transport for a golf trip, a tour or a night on the town, Costa Blanca Private Transfers will get you where you want to be on time and in comfort.

Website: Click here

20. Alicante Private Airport Shuttle

Alicante Private Airport Shuttle has a large number of minibuses that can transport groups from 5 people. This type of transfer bus is spacious and comfortable, ideal for transporting you, your friends or family members. Travel with a shuttle bus instead of several taxis and pay less for your airport transfer!

Website: Click here

