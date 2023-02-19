Girl killed in Spain after tragic car crash

By Imran Khan • 19 February 2023 • 13:04

Girl killed in Spain after a tragic car crash. Photo by @BombersConsorciVLC Twitter.com

Officials in Spain say a 10-year-old girl has died, while another minor along with two others have been injured in a head-on collision

A girl has died after two cars collided head-on in Spain during an accident that took place on the N-220 highway in Manises, Valencia.

According to local reports, two people as well as a minor have also been seriously injured in the incident.

The Fire department in a Tweet said that three teams were mobalised from the Valencia Fire Consortium along with four ambulances.

Actuació @BombersValencia per accident de matinada a N-220 #Manises entre 2 vehicles

3 dotacions #bombers Paterna, Torrent, Burjassot, sergent, cap de zona, oficial

Bombers van excarcerar els 2 conductors, una menor estava ja fora del vehicle. Serveis sanitaris es van fer càrrec pic.twitter.com/wJWoLSXy6g — Bombers Consorci VLC (@BombersValencia) February 19, 2023

A statement released by the officials said that “Two vehicles have been involved that have suffered a frontal collision which has caused their drivers to be trapped and have had to be released by firefighters”, as cited by La Vanguardia.

“The minor was already out of the vehicle when the firefighters arrived,”

Officials also said that all the people injured in the accident are being treated at the hospital.

The death girl was confirmed by the health ministry, although the identity of the girl has still not been released.

