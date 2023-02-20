By Chris King • 20 February 2023 • 18:02

Junior doctors in England vote overwhelmingly for strike action

After 98 per cent of junior doctors voted in favour, strike action will take place in England.

As just announced by the British Medical Association (BMA), this afternoon Monday, February 20, junior doctors will go on strike in England after more than 98 per cent of them voted in favour of industrial action. The BMA confirmed a ‘full 72-hour walkout in March’.

“The results are in and members have delivered a huge mandate – with the highest-ever number of junior doctors voting for strike action and a record turnout. A huge thank you to all of those who voted”, read a statement from the union.

Junior doctors have voted YES to strike action in England. This is a giant step forward for junior doctors and #PayRestoration. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard for this. Keep an eye out for next steps. #BMADoctorsVoteYes https://t.co/aqmKXZXKN6 pic.twitter.com/x4te709GO5 — Junior Doctors (@BMA_JuniorDocs) February 20, 2023

No dates have been confirmed yet for the action, but with almost 37,000 junior doctors turning out from a total of 47,700- equivalent to 77.5 per cent – today’s result was overwhelmingly in favour.

“As part of a multi-year deal we agreed with the BMA, junior doctors’ pay has increased by a cumulative 8.2% since 2019/20. We also introduced a higher pay band for the most experienced staff and increased rates for night shifts, said a ‘disappointed’ Steve Barclay, as reported by Sky News.

The health and social care secretary continued: “I’ve met with the BMA and other medical unions to discuss what is fair and affordable, as well as wider concerns around conditions and workload. I want to continue discussing how we can make the NHS a better place to work for all”.

In its statement, the MBA highlighted: “While workload and waiting lists are at record highs, junior doctors’ pay has been cut by more than a quarter since 2008. A crippling cost-of-living crisis, burnout and well below inflation pay rises risk driving hard-working doctors out of their profession at a time when we need them more than ever”.

“To protect the NHS, the Government must engage and address doctors’ concerns. But so far, they have refused to meet with us”, it added.

The statement concluded: “This has left doctors with no other option but to vote on whether to take industrial action. If junior doctors are forced out of the NHS because of poor pay and conditions, the services we all rely on to look after our loved ones will suffer”.

