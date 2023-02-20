BREAKING UPDATE: Russia told in advance of US President Joe Biden´s visit to Kyiv Close
By Chris King • 20 February 2023 • 21:40

'Mass Casualty Incident' declared after major explosion at metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio

A Mass Casualty Incident has been declared after a large explosion at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio, leaving multiple people with burns.

 

Multiple victims are reported to have suffered burns after an explosion at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio, this afternoon, Monday, February 20. The incident has been declared a ‘Mass Casualty Incident’.

A large deployment of emergency services is said to be underway to tackle the massive blaze, as reported by @rawsalerts. The cause of the blast is unknown at this time.

One online news site quoted a local television channel as reporting: “Following an unknown incident, crews were sent to the 22500 block on Alexander Road around 2:30 p.m. where I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys, is located”.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

