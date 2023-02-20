By Chris King • 20 February 2023 • 21:40
'Mass Casualty Incident' declared after major explosion at metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio
Multiple victims are reported to have suffered burns after an explosion at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio, this afternoon, Monday, February 20. The incident has been declared a ‘Mass Casualty Incident’.
A large deployment of emergency services is said to be underway to tackle the massive blaze, as reported by @rawsalerts. The cause of the blast is unknown at this time.
One online news site quoted a local television channel as reporting: “Following an unknown incident, crews were sent to the 22500 block on Alexander Road around 2:30 p.m. where I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys, is located”.
🚨#UPDATE: The Metal Fabrication plant is Schumann & Co. metal and paint plant they are producers of ‘high-quality ingots and pellets they work with multiple different AlloysFirefighters have the fire under control with all people are accounted for with 12 people being severely… https://t.co/rG69SQZsnK pic.twitter.com/R7VzKzTKzM
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 20, 2023
🚨#BREAKING: Mass Casualty Incident after a multiple massive explosion has occurred at a metal manufacturing plant⁰⁰📌#Bedford | #Ohio⁰⁰Currently multiple authorities and emergency crews are battling a massive fire at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford Ohio with multiple… https://t.co/62qnuVKmR8 pic.twitter.com/8DhF5JDocD
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 20, 2023
DEVELOPING: ‘Mass Casualty Incident’ reported following explosion at metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio; massive response underway pic.twitter.com/J7DOcqBf9F
— Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) February 20, 2023
#Bedford #OhioExplosion with fire in industrial metal facility:“Following an unknown incident, crews were sent to the 22500 block on Alexander Road around 2:30 p.m. where I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys, is located.”Live: https://t.co/7TinzXKiuz pic.twitter.com/rNeCmZBYmM
— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) February 20, 2023
