Madrid to Barcelona in under an hour on 1,200km/h high-speed train

By Chris King • 22 February 2023 • 0:31

Image of the Hyperloop TT. Credit: [email protected]

High-speed transport company Hyperloop TT is looking to connect Madrid and Barcelona in under an hour on a 1,200km/h train.

Thanks to a very ambitious Spanish project, the two major cities of Madrid and Barcelona could soon be connected by a journey of under an hour. Hyperloop TT is a high-speed transport company that seeks to combine energy efficiency with a new model of train travel.

The AVE journey between these two cities currently lasts around two hours and forty minutes. This is already an incredibly fast time considering that they are more than 500km apart.

“To understand the train model you have to think of a small plane inside a tube”, explained Hyperloop TT CEO Andres de Leon on Cadena SER. This innovative project attempts to replicate a vacuum environment similar to that of a fighter jet so that it would be able to levitate and reach speeds of around 1,200km/h.

All of this is done with a view to efficiency and sustainability, as it would have a very low electricity bill. Furthermore, unlike the bullet train, the Hyperloop TT train would not need to run on electrified rails, which also translates into economic savings.

As Andres de Leon explained, the capacity of each capsule would be between 28 and 58 people. Regarding the price of the journey, the CEO insisted that: “it is difficult to know how much a Madrid-Barcelona trip will cost. Our study estimates prices at 75 per cent of the cost of a plane ticket”.

At the next Mobile World Congress, we will be able to see a second prototype of this high-speed train capsule. It will have a capacity of 32m² and will be made of 82 per cent carbon fibre, as reported by 20minutos.es on Tuesday, February 21.

Imagine a capsule that can carry people. Placed inside a depressurized tube, not traveling on rails, but actually levitating above them. Capable of reaching airplane speeds and beyond, on the ground. This is a hyperloop and it is no longer imagination.#hyperloop #hyperlooptt pic.twitter.com/0rgorXdVo9 — HyperloopTT (@hyperlooptt) December 13, 2022

