Pastor Chris Oyakhilome biography: How he rose to fame

By EWN • 22 February 2023 • 10:00

The Pastor Chris Oyakhilome biography tells the story of how the minister gathered millions of church members worldwide.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s biography includes the story on how he rose to fame as the leader of the Christ Embassy church.

Being one of the most influential religious figures in the world, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s biography is full of inspiration on how to achieve your dreams.

He is the founder and leader of the Christ Embassy church, which is also known as LoveWorld Inc.

Before establishing the church, which now has about 13 million members all over the world, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome grew up in Nigeria with his family.

He was born on December 7th, 1963, in Edo State, Nigeria.

His parents, T. E. Oyakhilome and Angelina Oyakhilome, were both devout Christians. His father was even one of the pioneers of the Assemblies of God Church in Benin City, Nigeria.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has multiple siblings, and some of them have joined Christ Embassy.

His sister Kathy Woghiren wears several hats in the Christ Embassy universe. She is the director of the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry and the LoveWorld Creative Arts Academy. Furthermore, she is the chairman of the LoveWorld Records Label and a songwriter.

His other sister, Pastor Linda Okocha, is the regional pastor of Christ Embassy’s south region of Nigeria and the zonal pastor of Port Harcourt Zone 2 in Nigeria.

Reverend Ken Oyakhilome is their brother, and he is the pastor of Christ Embassy in Houston, Texas and a member of the Christ Embassy Central Executive Council.

Using technology to spread the word of God

The Pastor Chris Oyakhilome biography tells the story of the kids growing up living Christian lives.

As they grew older, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome wanted to spread the word of God to masses of people, so he founded the Youth for Christ fellowship at Bendel State University, which is called Ambrose Alli University today.

While studying at Edo College, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome got a scholarship to study architecture at Bendel State University.

The Youth for Christ fellowship quickly grew in popularity and became one of the fellowships with the most members on campus.

Youth for Christ eventually served as the foundation of Christ Embassy, which was established in 1987.

An important chapter of the Pastor Chris Oyakhilome biography was written with the foundation of Christ Embassy, as it was quick to utilize the new technological opportunities at the time.

The church opened multiple tv stations to spread the word of God even further. The tv station, LoveWorldSAT was the first Christian tv station to broadcast 24/7 from Africa to the rest of the world.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome biography: Gathering 13 million believers

Over the years, Christ Embassy has grown into having 13 million members worldwide. Most of them are in Nigeria, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

Christ Embassy is not only a church, though. It has its own music and arts ministry, the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry, a healing ministry called the Healing School, social media platforms such as KingsChat and Yookos as well as multiple tv and radio stations.

And it does not stop there.

Among many other things, Christ Embassy also has its own hospitals, bank and digital currency called Espees.

The pastor also established the NGO the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI), which helps people living in poverty receive education and medical care, among other things.

The Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International has several other foundations under its wings.

They are the Volunteer Medical Corps, the Bible for All Mission, the Future Africa Leaders’ Foundation, the Trauma Care International Foundation and the InnerCity Mission for Children.

Over the years, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has helped many people through his NGOs.

In January 2023, the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation, for instance, announced that it had donated 63 million ml of blood to African hospitals, which helped save 400,000 lives.

The foundation recruited and trained more than 10,000 first responders and conducted first aid and CPR courses for more than 162,000 people.

Over 65,000 voluntary blood donors were also recruited.

The children and grandchildren of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s biography

While the pastor has been blessing people all over the world over the last decades, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome himself was blessed with two daughters in 1993 and 1995.

The Pastor Chris Oyakhilome biography includes Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, who is the pastor’s eldest daughter, while Charlene Oyakhilome joined the family two years later.

Like many other family members, Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome also joined Christ Embassy.

Under the stage name CSO, she is a gospel singer and songwriter in the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry.

In 2018, she married the Ghanaian businessman Phillip Frimpong, with whom she had a child in 2021.

They had a daughter, Arielle Rachelle-Marise, who is Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s first granddaughter.

