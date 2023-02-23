Spain pledges more financial support for Ukraine with €100 million for World Bank health restoration plan

By Betty Henderson • 23 February 2023 • 16:12

Spanish Minister for Economy, Nadia Calviño announced her country’s support for a World Bank health relief plan in Ukraine. Photo credit: Pool Moncloa/Borja Puig de la Bellacasa / Wikimedia Commons

THE Spanish government pledged €100 million for a World Bank project to provide health relief in wartorn cities in Ukraine in an announcement on Thursday, February 23.

The funding injection will support the World Bank’s HEAL (Health Enhancement and Life-Saving) project in Ukraine, which aims to rebuild healthcare infrastructure and services after the sector was severely damaged by the Russian invasion.

Specifically, the funds will be used to rebuild hospital and primary healthcare buildings, catch up on childhood immunisation programmes, restore mental healthcare services and improve access to affordable medication and expanding online healthcare services.

The Spanish Minister for Economy and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño announced the Spanish investment during a G20 meeting in Bangalore saying “Spain’s contribution to this World Bank project will strengthen health infrastructure and save lives in Ukraine. We are deeply committed to a united and coordinated global response to restore peace in Ukraine”.

News of the investment in the World Bank project came as Spain announced more military support for Ukraine with another ten Leopold tanks offered to the country’s government.