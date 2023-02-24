By Matthew Roscoe • 24 February 2023 • 8:08

Ukraine reveals latest Russian combat losses as war reaches one year mark. Image: Andrii Marushchynets/Shutterstock.com

ON Friday, February 24, 2023, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war one year ago, including the destruction of more Russian tanks.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further 13 Russian tanks had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Thursday, February 23. This takes the number of Russian tanks lost in Ukraine to 3363.

According to the latest data, another 970 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 146,820.

Seven more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were also destroyed as well as 11 more Russian artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of three Russian MLRS which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 474. Ukraine also confirmed the destruction of three Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems, taking the total to 247.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 24.02.23 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.02.23 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/lV48RAcKEf — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) February 24, 2023

A detailed breakdown of the war shows that the loss of seven more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) now means Ukraine has destroyed 6600, while the destruction of 11 more Russian artillery systems now means that Putin’s army has now lost 2363 in total.

Another four Russian drones (UAVs) were also destroyed meaning that Russia’s army has lost 2033 in total.

As noted, the war in Ukraine has reached the one-year mark.

The Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė said on February 24, 2023: “Ukraine will prevail and it won’t be a victory against all odds but a victory of brave, free & proud people defending their land against the aggressor driven by delusion of grandeur and vengeful imperialism.

“We will stand with Ukraine until victory for lasting peace in Europe.”

She added: “Russia will be defeated, justice will be served & the future of Ukraine will be of its own choosing.”

Cлава Украïні! — Ingrida Šimonytė (@IngridaSimonyte) February 24, 2023

