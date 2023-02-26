By Anna Ellis • 26 February 2023 • 13:30
Hospital Quironsalud Marbella operates on a homeless man to restore his eyesight. Image: Roman Zaiets / Shutterstock.com.
Mark who is homeless is lucky to have the support of the local Marbella residents who have given him a chance to recover his life and start a new stage.
Mark was suffering a worsening of his health caused by the appearance of serious cataracts in both eyes. The eye disease had progressed so quickly that in just a few months Mark had lost all his sight and was at risk of irreversible blindness.
The charity, Collective Calling, had been helping him for several months by providing him with food, but the onset of cataracts had caused severe blindness that prevented him from being able to live on the street.
The charity leaders made a call for help to the health centre and received an immediate response. Both the management of the private Hospital, Quironsalud Marbella, and the Ophthalmology Service undertook to cover the costs of the operation which was successfully carried out on February 8.
