WEATHER: Storm Juliette brings more freezing cold and snow to Spain this week 

By Imran Khan • 27 February 2023 • 14:10

WEATHER: Storm Juliette brings more freezing cold and snow this week in Spain Photo by Kate Isaeva Shutterstock.com

More freezing cold and snow forecasted this week as Storm Julietta brings rain and snow to Spain

Weather forecasters in Spain have said that the temperatures are further expected to drop in the next few days as Storm Julietta will bring freezing cold and snow his week.

According to El Tiempo, “It is likely that during the next few days we will notice the harshest winter condition”, this season.

People will have to walk outside with their umbrellas in the eastern part of Spain, which will reduce the temperatures further.

It will also bring rain in the northern part of the Iberian peninsula.

According to official reports, 114 warnings have been issued across Spain due to snowfall and dropping temperatures.

Rainfall will be concentrated in areas of the north and the Balearic Islands with snowfall at relatively low levels.

Mallorca will probably be hit the most by the storm Juliette, and will result in maritime storms, intense winds, and snowfall during the next few days.

In some areas of the Balearic Island rains could be intense and even include snowfall in the Tramontana Mountain range.

A red warning has been activated in the region for Monday, February 27 and Tuesday, February 28 in Mallorca.

An advisory for potential snow accumulation of up to 40 cm has also been issued for the region from 400 metres, although smaller accumulation can also be expected in lower areas and at sea level.

Big waves are expected in the north of the island on Tuesday.

