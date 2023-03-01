Breaking: Harry and Meghan have officialy been asked to leave only British base Frogmore Cottage

By Laura Kemp • 01 March 2023 • 21:19

Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson has confirmed today, March 1, that the couple has been “requested to vacate” Frogmore Cottage, their only British base.

After speculation today, it has been confirmed by Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson that they have been asked to leave Frogmore Cottage, with reports also stating that the residence has been offered to Prince Andrew.

The duke and duchess of Sussex, who are now based in the US, were gifted the property by the late Queen. The couple refurbished the property, owned by the Crown Estate, at an estimated cost of £2.4m in 2018 and 2019. The cost was initially covered by taxpayers through the Sovereign Grant before being repaid in full by Prince Harry.

They kept the cottage as their UK base, celebrating their daughter’s first birthday there. They were reportedly asked to leave the residence by Buckingham Palace in January following Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare.

Prince Andrew, the late Queen’s son, has reportedly been offered the residence despite stepping down as a royal in 2019 following sexual assault claims. The controversial Newsnight interview addressed allegations that the Duke of York had sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre and, in February 2022, he paid an undisclosed sum to settle the civil sexual assault case Ms Giuffre brought against him in the US.

He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

