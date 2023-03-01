UPDATE: At least 29 dead and 85 injured after two trains collide and burst into flames in Tempe, Greece Close
Fuengirola Local Police returned 762 lost objects to their owners in 2022

By Anna Ellis • 01 March 2023 • 15:01

Fuengirola Local Police returned 762 lost objects to their owners in 2022. Image: Fuengirola Town Council.

The items handed in at these municipal offices are usually wallets, purses or documentation such as ID or driver’s license.

Throughout 2022, a total of 2,043 cases were processed by the Lost Property department, which represents a 100 per cent increase compared to 2021, when a total of 1,039 cases were processed.

The police confirm it should be noted that within each file there may be a single object or several, as it may be, for example, a bag with different objects and documents inside.

The Lost Property Department of the Local Police is open to the public every working day in the morning, from 8:00.AM to 3:00.PM. Inquiries can be made in person at the Local Police Headquarters or by calling (+34) 952 58 94 19.

 

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

