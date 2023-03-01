Fuengirola Local Police returned 762 lost objects to their owners in 2022

Throughout 2022, a total of 2,043 cases were processed by the Lost Property department, which represents a 100 per cent increase compared to 2021, when a total of 1,039 cases were processed.

The police confirm it should be noted that within each file there may be a single object or several, as it may be, for example, a bag with different objects and documents inside.

The Lost Property Department of the Local Police is open to the public every working day in the morning, from 8:00.AM to 3:00.PM. Inquiries can be made in person at the Local Police Headquarters or by calling (+34) 952 58 94 19.