The Angelic Psychic Medium “The Great Gathering”

By The Angelic Medium • 02 March 2023

Hello my angels, the card I have pulled this week is the great gathering in the past few months the vibrational shift around us have seen us either cut off people that no longer serves us, we either out grew them, or they have chosen to walk away.

Even though this might be hurtful and painful when this happens its making room for growth within yourself and for new people to come In more in line with your vibration, there is a saying that goes “some people are in your life for a lifetime or a season and there is always a reason” you have to make the decision of what person fits where, everyone is either a lesson or a blessing and this will help you learn your lessons for your path of where you are meant to be, this is happening at all ages, weather your single, married, divorced, what ever age you are it dose not matter, the universe wants you to grow and align yourself with what ever door is opening for you, the door of opportunity and greatness, and with that along comes people that will help lift you up and be your biggest cheerleader, where ever you are this is where you are meant to be, at the moment you are never on your own even if you feel like you are, you are making room for what is to come remember to drop the fear its easy to make excuses because your fearful of what’s to come so ask your self this question how is life working out for you at the moment with not having any faith?

Because being fearful is you do not have any faith either in the universe or within yourself that you can attract and achieve your goals however big or small they are. As soon as you make the decision to better your life it will feel like you can breath, the new people that come in to your life will only enhance you and you feel a séance of balance and peace and everything will flow more easily to you. So now lets start looking forward to the new people, new experiences and new opportunities this may birth focus on what lights up your soul, and the right people will align towards you.

Maybe its time to start the new class you have been dreaming about or start the gym membership you have been planning to all these things you have been putting of sometimes we feel we are to busy to put new things in our life so why not start online? Online group of your interest, start that dating profile you have been thinking about doing remember the universe is a magnet and by taking the right steps and by taking actions today you will be attracting the people you need in your life right now. And creating a path that fulfils your deepest dreams. Let me know how this is going, next week I will be talking all things manifestation and how you can attract everything you can desire in to your life.

