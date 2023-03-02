Woman Power

By Euro Weekly News Media • 02 March 2023 • 9:04
Image: KieferPix/Shutterstock.com
Created in 1977 by the UN as a day to raise awareness of different women’s issues globally, International Women’s Day shows us how far the world has come; and how far it has left to go.
Think of the world just 100 years ago when women couldn’t vote, mothers couldn’t work, and women couldn’t apply for loans without a male guarantor, or evenly inherit money if there was already a male heir. In short, anything that allowed women to have what we would now consider an actual life of their own.
There were always exceptions of course (Gentleman Jack, Beatrix Potter) but as well as being generally wealthier to start with (giving them considerably more freedom than many other women), they really were the exception, not the rule.
In the western world at least, freedoms, rights and equalities really are now the rule.
While there is a lot to celebrate in this though, let’s not allow this success to make us forget the same is not true to women everywhere in the world. And that we can only truly celebrate equality when it actually applies equally to all women.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.