Woman Power

By Euro Weekly News Media • 02 March 2023 • 9:04

Image: KieferPix/Shutterstock.com

ON Thursday, March 8, nations across the world celebrate International Women’s Day.

Created in 1977 by the UN as a day to raise awareness of different women’s issues globally, International Women’s Day shows us how far the world has come; and how far it has left to go.

Think of the world just 100 years ago when women couldn’t vote, mothers couldn’t work, and women couldn’t apply for loans without a male guarantor, or evenly inherit money if there was already a male heir. In short, anything that allowed women to have what we would now consider an actual life of their own.

There were always exceptions of course (Gentleman Jack, Beatrix Potter) but as well as being generally wealthier to start with (giving them considerably more freedom than many other women), they really were the exception, not the rule.

In the western world at least, freedoms, rights and equalities really are now the rule.

While there is a lot to celebrate in this though, let’s not allow this success to make us forget the same is not true to women everywhere in the world. And that we can only truly celebrate equality when it actually applies equally to all women.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.