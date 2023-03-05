By Chris King • 05 March 2023 • 19:16

Heartbreak for former model and pop star Samantha Fox as her sister 'dies after heart attack and collapse'

The younger sister of former model and pop star Samantha Fox reportedly passed away yesterday, Saturday, March 3, at the age of 50. Vanessa was apparently admitted to St Bartholomew’s Hospital nine days ago after collapsing at her North London home in Enfield as the result of a heart attack.

On arrival at the hospital, Vanessa was subsequently placed in a coma. According to The Sun, her 56-year-old older sister visited her every day until she passed away. An insider told the news outlet that Sam is understandably ‘beside herself’ following her devastating loss.

Vanessa is believed to have been Sam’s only full sister. Today’s heartbreak for the former Page 3 model comes eight years after she lost Myra Stratton. Her long-term partner of 16 years passed away in 2015 after battling cancer. “Sam would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses for their care and support”, a representative for Sam Fox told the paper last night. They added: “Sam and her family respectfully ask for privacy at this difficult time”.

Sam spoke of her sister saving her life one time in ‘Forever’, her 2017 autobiography. Pat, their alcoholic father, had attacked her. “I thought he was going to kill me and begged him to stop. When I tried to get up he kicked me so hard in the stomach it winded me and he wouldn’t stop. My sister Vanessa heard what was going on and jumped on his back to get him off me”, she recalled.

