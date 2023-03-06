Red Cross recognises Mojácar Town Hall for its cooperation to support local community during pandemic with honorary plaque

By Betty Henderson • 06 March 2023 • 13:40

The President of the Red Cross in Mojácar, Concepción Rivero Puche, presents a plaque of recognition to the Mayor Rosa María Cano in recognition of their help during the pandemic. Photo credit: Mojácar Informa (via Facebook)

DURING the pandemic, it was heartening to see how organisations in the community came together to help each other. One example was the Ayuntamiento of Mojácar, which has been recognised by the Red Cross for their outstanding assistance during the pandemic.

Concepción Rivero Puche, President of the Red Cross in Mojácar, presented a plaque of recognition to the Mayor of Mojácar, Rosa María Cano in recognition of their tireless efforts to help those in need, on Saturday, March 4. The plaque reads “Thank you for being by our side”, symbolising the gratitude of the people who were supported by the Mojácar Town Hall during the pandemic.

The Red Cross expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the Town Hall’s unwavering commitment to the community during the pandemic when many families were left needing support. The Town Hall’s response was swift and effective, providing crucial aid to those affected by the pandemic.

Mojácar Town Hall and the Red Cross collaborated on numerous initiatives, including helping those affected by isolation and lockdown restrictions, the elderly, people with chronic illness, and those who had lost their jobs. They also provided assistance to vulnerable families with children and the homeless.