New DNA testing scheme for Basset Hounds

Lafora’s disease is an inherited form of epilepsy. Affected dogs usually begin to show signs (jerking or fits) from around five years old and gradually become worse over time, eventually leading to ataxia (not being able to walk in a straight line), blindness and dementia.

While it can afflict any breed of canine, it seems to be most often found in the Miniature Wirehaired Dachshund, Basset Hound and Beagle breeds, with the Beagle breed seeming to suffer more severe cases of it.

The disease is described as autosomal-recessive. This means that a dog must inherit two copies of an abnormal gene (one from its mother and one from its father) before its health is affected.

From August 2018, in the UK it is mandatory that the dog’s microchip (or tattoo) is recorded along with either the dog’s registered name or registered number on any DNA certificates. Any test results issued after that date that do not carry these identifying features will not be accepted.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.