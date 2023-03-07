UPDATE: Pilot of crashed DGT Pegasus helicopter arrested in Madrid after testing positive for cocaine and amphetamines Close
New DNA testing scheme for Basset Hounds

By Anna Ellis • 07 March 2023 • 14:12

New DNA testing scheme for Basset Hounds. Image: Ksenia Raykova / Shutterstock.com.

UK’s Kennel Club has approved a new official DNA test reporting scheme for Lafora’s disease.

Lafora’s disease is an inherited form of epilepsy. Affected dogs usually begin to show signs (jerking or fits) from around five years old and gradually become worse over time, eventually leading to ataxia (not being able to walk in a straight line), blindness and dementia.

While it can afflict any breed of canine, it seems to be most often found in the Miniature Wirehaired Dachshund, Basset Hound and Beagle breeds, with the Beagle breed seeming to suffer more severe cases of it.

The disease is described as autosomal-recessive. This means that a dog must inherit two copies of an abnormal gene (one from its mother and one from its father) before its health is affected.

From August 2018, in the UK it is mandatory that the dog’s microchip (or tattoo) is recorded along with either the dog’s registered name or registered number on any DNA certificates. Any test results issued after that date that do not carry these identifying features will not be accepted.

 

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

