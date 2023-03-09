Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions – Issue 1966

By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 March 2023 • 9:16

I am loving Purple!

I am absolutely loving everything to do with the purple, such a great way to pay respect to all of us women, absolutely fabulous. Emily Pankhurst would be proud! There isn´t enough done for women’s day and to see the effort that is put in is spectacular and all the quotes too. It is inspiring and I hope anyone who has children, young women or people in their life who don´t know what to do see last week’s edition and read it. It will give anyone and everyone the drive and determination to want to do more and hopefully create or start their own business or even just do something good for themselves.

Victoria, Costa del Sol

Breaking Barriers

As a woman in STEM it is great to see some recognition come through and inspire other women to do more and get into the scientific realm. STEM is pushed in schools these days but not enough is done to get women involved, we need more talks from women in the space to promote it and give girls a chance to explore these options of a career and how good they genuinely can be and are. I remember walking into the lab on my first day of university all those years ago and being the only woman in the room. It can be intimidating; how could it not be but know that every moment was worth it. Own it, own your power and strength and be grateful for the hard work attitude and work ethic that comes with it.

Alison, Almeria

An inspiration

How inspiring is it to see a single mother do so well, kudos to you Anette and raising those 2 girls, businesses and more. The quote about your grandmother reminded me of my own grandmother and how amazing she was to me growing up. She was such a glamourous lady with pin tight curls that she would spend all morning putting into pins and then wrapping her hair in a tight white ribbon. The stunning red lipstick, the glamourous owl chain and her rings. She had an eternity ring and throughout the 70 years of marriage to my grandfather 2 stones had gone missing, she would always tell me the story of how it always made sure she knew where the front and back of the ring were and that she always made sure to keep the part that was missing toward the back. You don’t get women like that anymore or we need to make them have their come back.

Olivia, Belfast

Driving test ability

Every two years a new test, I think it is so demeaning that we must go through something like that and now every 2 years! Why do people think that it is ok to pick on us older ones. Ok I understand that there are just some people that shouldn’t be on the road, but I think it I just restricting people and making them feel their age more. I think they should have at least moved the age up to 75, 70 is still young.

Billy, Fuengirola

Hi Leapy,

Hope you received this video of a young man that should be in politics. Perhaps we have only got the stupid ones. A question. Why are we processing illegal immigrants when that should have happened in the first country they entered. I have tried to send this video before, but it keeps bouncing back. Rishi Sunak suggested that we send them back to their own countries. How are we going to do that. The Rwanda deal is the best idea for everyone.

Regards Mrs Belcher

Dear editor,

I want you to publish my news. On Saturday afternoon I was strolling back to my car when I was violently attacked and robbed of my bag and all its contents. It was so violent that he ripped the bag off my shoulder and fractured my shoulder. He knocked me down and cracked my head on the ground causing a huge haematoma. This was all in broad daylight at 3 30 on market day on a small street near the market with people about. 1 man in a car witnessed it all. The police and ambulanc were called and I was taken to the hospital. I am in agony from my injuries.

I think people should be made aware of this as it is on a road with people about and not at night or in an isolated place. I am 80 years old. If anyone has any information or have found my bag please get in touch

Ps I really miss the code word in the weekly news Costa BLanca south edition

Unhappy, Torrevieja

Zara CEO

Spectacular doesn’t even cut it; I hope this for all of those who look to go into business that young woman has done amazing things and is doing so well. She is doing amazing in business and is dressing the young men and women in business today. Anytime my granddaughter has to go on work experience or go to an interview I tell her to go to Zara. The quality is great, and it is so chique, I am so excited to see what colours are going to be in this summer and spring. I love pink but not all fashionistas do, let’s hope I won’t be completely shunned from the fashion police for my new pink trousers.

Sally, Benidorm

