By Mark Slack • 09 March 2023 • 9:23

Image - Hyundai i10 – grown up city car

If you’ve always thought a small, nippy city car would be useful but ruled one out on the grounds that utilitarianism isn’t your thing, then it’s time to think again. Hyundai’s very diminutive i10 has been around for a long time but consistent updates on both style and tech have provided it with a rather smart look and chic style.

Despite its compact proportions it looks and feels a properly grown-up car, and in Premium trim is an incredibly well-equipped machine with features that would put some larger and more expensive cars to shame. The range starts at €16,943/£14,995 and the mid-range Premium models at €18,412/£16,295 with the option of 1.0-litre three cylinder normally aspirated and turbo petrol engines or a 1.2-litre four-cylinder unit. Manual and automated manual transmissions are available.

The Premium model comes as standard with climate control, heated front seats and steering wheel, privacy glass, keyless entry and start, cruise control, high beam assist, front fog lights, Bluetooth, powered and heated door mirrors plus a rear parking camera of a most impressive resolution. The optional Tech Pack on my car added navigation, wireless Android Auto and Car Play, wireless charging pad and DAB along with an 8” touchscreen, again of impressive resolution.

The 1.2-litre engine isn’t fast but more than capable and returns good economy with a smooth ride and easy 5-speed manual gearbox. The drive feels very grown up from the start thanks to the smoothness of the engine and the insulation from the outside world. Now if this hasn’t got you thinking a city runabout might be just the thing then I don’t know what will, because they don’t come much better than the i10.

However, there had to be a but in there somewhere and its price. At €20,451/£18,095 (including that optional Tech Pack at €1129/£1,000) the i10’s economic fuel consumption isn’t entirely matched by its price. True, many of the established models like Corsa and Fiesta do cost more, but look at Kia’s Picanto, Suzuki’s Swift, Citroen’s C3 and Toyota’s Aygo X. Even a lead-in super trendy Fiat 500 can be had for under €19,208/£17,000.

It’s a tad expensive then, compared to some rivals, but the price tag is offset by the big car equipment, refined drive, perky and long-legged 1.2-litre engine, grown-up feel for a small car and an interior that’s surprisingly spacious. I really did think about pretending to be out when they came to collect it back!

Facts at a Glance

Model: Hyundai i10 Premium

Price €19,322/£17,095 (as tested €20,451/£18,095)

Engine: 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, petrol

Gears: 5-speed manual

Performance: 0-100kmh/62mph 12.6 seconds. Maximum Speed 170kmh/106mph

Economy: 4.24 litres per 100km/55.4mpg combined driving WLTP

Emissions: 125g/km WLTP

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.

