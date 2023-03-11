UPDATE: Death toll in German city of Hamburg confirmed as seven with gunman taking his own life Close
Kiska: ‘The world’s loneliest orca’ passes away at Marineland theme park in Niagara Falls, Canada

By Chris King • 11 March 2023 • 2:05

Image of Kiska the orca. Credit: [email protected]

Kiska, the majestic orca that once lived with Free Willy star Keiko, passed away in captivity at the Marineland theme park in Niagara Falls in Canada.

 

As reported on Friday, March 10, Kiska the orca – often referred to as the loneliest orca in the world – passed away at the Marineland theme park in Niagara Falls. The popular attraction had lived in captivity since being captured in 1979 while swimming in the North Atlantic at the age of three and had recently caused concerns about her health.

At one point early in her captivity, Kiska lived in Iceland with four other killer whales. One of these mammals was Keiko, who starred in the film ‘Free Willy’. The two orcas were sold together to Marineland. Keiko was eventually rehabilitated and released back into the wild but Kiska remained in captivity for the remainder of her life.

During her time in captivity, she gave birth to four calves. Sadly, Athena, Hudson, Nova, and Kanuck, all died young. Another one died so early that it was sadly not even given a name.

Kiska’s death has led to a huge wave of posts on social media calling for action to be taken against keeping such huge creatures in captivity. According to animal rights activist Phil Demers, Kiska had lived alone for the last 12 years of her life. Known as social creatures, living alone is considered to be torture for these huge mammals say the experts.

On February 19, he posted what was to be the final video of the cetacean’s life on his Twitter profile @walruswhisperer. He lamented the sight of her swimming in circles inside a confined space.

A tweet from PETA, the animal rights organisation, read: “BREAKING: Kiska, an orca who was abducted from her home in the ocean more than four decades ago, has died at #Marineland. She spent her final years floating listlessly or banging her head against the tank’s walls. She deserved to stay in the ocean with her family”.

Animal Justice accused Marineland of keeping Kiska in ‘solitary confinement’. For over a decade, they fought for Kiska’s rights, including filing legal complaints on her behalf demanding Marineland be investigated and prosecuted for keeping her in inadequate and unlawful conditions that experts say caused her to experience distress.

___________________________________________________________

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

