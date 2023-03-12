By Imran Khan • 12 March 2023 • 12:43

Energy grid upgraded for PM Rishi Sunak´s private heated pool amidst cost-of-living crisis in UK. Photo by Salma Bashir Motiwala Shutterstock.com

Energy consumption for heating PM Sunak´s new private pool was so high that an upgrade of the local electricity network was done

As the rest of the UK struggles to deal with the high cost of energy, a local electricity grid in the country was upgraded, so that a private pool belonging to prime minister Rishi Sunak could be heated.

According to the Guardian, the electricity consumption for heating the pool was so high, that the local grid had to be upgraded to meet the energy needs.

This move by the UK pm comes at a time when citizens across the country are trying to limit their energy consumption, due to a cost of living crisis.

Extra electrical equipment was installed in a remote part near Sunak´s private property in Northern Yorkshire, with an aim to provide more energy supplied from the National grid.

After the upgrades were done, the construction for his new swimming pool, gym and tennis court was started at his manor house, where he spends his weekends.

Sunak will be personally paying for the cost of upgrades, as per reports.

While Sunak´s 12-metre long swimming pool has already been prepared, other public run baths and swimming pools are being forced to reduce their timings, due to high energy costs.

Sources also suggest that Sunak´s pool has been built on agricultural land, that earlier was used for grazing animals.

___________________________________________________________

