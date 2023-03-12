By Imran Khan • 12 March 2023 • 11:45

Man arrested in Spain for animal abuse after dogs found in horrible conditions without food or water at Malaga farm. Image: Screen grab Policia National

Police in Spain arrest a man after finding dogs in deplorable conditions without food or water at his farm in the Axarquia region

The National Police of Malaga has arrested a man in Spain after two dogs were found at his farm in the Axarquia region in horrible conditions.

According to El Pais, the man who has not been officially named faces several animal abuse charges after the dogs were found on his property tied to a post without food or water for several days.

Police said that the animals were found in a small dark room and were malnourished, thirsty and barely able to move.

One of the dogs, which is a small Andalusian hound was found crammed with another dog inside a room.

Officials said that when they arrived at the farm, they found that the other dog had died already.

Police then rescued the other animal who had been found tied to a pole with symptoms of malnutrition, dehydration and muscle problems.

“One of the officials carefully approached the animal and then provided it with some water, before he was rescued by them”, a statement by the police said.

“The policeman then carried him to the van, from where the dog was taken for further medical attention”, it added.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.