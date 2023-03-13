Paw-fect St Patrick’s Day with animal rescue fundraiser party in Almanzora

By Betty Henderson • 13 March 2023 • 13:24

Guests celebrating St Patrick’s Day in Almanzora will also be helping Maz’s Canine Rescue to care for sweet rescue pups. Photo credit: Maz's Canine Rescue (via Facebook)

GUESTS in Almanzora are getting ready to don green clothing and dance the night away to lively Irish music at an unmissable St Patrick’s Day event.This exciting evening is all for a great cause, as it will be raising much-needed funds for Maz’s Canine Rescue, a local charity dedicated to helping abandoned and abused dogs.

On Friday, March 17, the Carillo Sala venue will come alive with the sounds of Ireland. The Celtic Crew traditional folk band will be providing the perfect soundtrack for a night of non-stop fun and foot-stomping, traditional music, as well as some of the biggest Irish hits that are sure to get everyone in the mood for celebrating.

The programme is also packed with exciting activities to raise funds for Maz’s Animal Rescue. Guests can put their knowledge to the test with a quiz, try their luck with the raffle, or show off their singing skills with some karaoke.

The event will kick off at 7:30pm, guests can book a table for €2 by calling: 622467213. but don’t Walk-ins are also welcome but tables are not guaranteed. To show their support, guests are also asked to bring donations or dog food for the charity.