Rock Against Cancer charity fun in Benijofar

Rock Against Cancer would like to say a big thank you to Angie and her staff for keeping everyone fed and watered and for helping to organise the event.

The local businesses that joined in to help included Sandra Oracle readings, Pink Lake Creations, Bonita Olivia ladies and children’s clothing and Catanza Jewellery.

Dutch’s Rugby Store joined in the fun with lots of different items, from Rock Against Cancer t-shirts, mugs, bracelets etc as well as Hard Rock Cafe, Harley Davidson t-shirts and a lot more, with all of the money going straight to the cause.

As the first event at the Oasis Bar, it was a very successful day for all concerned and Rock Against Cancer is looking forward to holding the event at the bar on the first Tuesday of every month.

Rock Against Cancer’s next charity event will be held on March 28 at the Stagger Inn in Rojales, followed by the Oasis Bar in April.

All the support they receive is truly appreciated.

