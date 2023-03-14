Axarquía NIBS: News in Brief from the Axarquía region

By Betty Henderson • 14 March 2023 • 14:28

NIBS: Your weekly news briefing from the Axarquía region. Photo credit: Nathan Danks/shutterstock.com

Calling bakers!

Organisers from the AAR Catstravaganza event are appealing for baking lovers to donate cakes, biscuits or savoury products to their table at the event set to take place on Sunday, March 19 from 11am at the Restaurante Puerto Niza in Benajarafe.

Basketball brilliance

Torrox had the honour of hosting the basketball Copa de Rey cup until Monday, March 14. The prestigious cup went on display in the Municipal Sports Pavillion, inspiring a new generation of basketball lovers who travelled to see the iconic trophy.

Safety step

Lagos Playa, near to Vélez-Málaga will have a constant lifeguard service for the first time ever this summer season. A lifeguard will be present at a lifeguard tower throughout the months of July and August from 12pm until 8pm everyday.

ATM advance

The Diputación de Málaga regional authority is set to fund the installation of ATM cash machines in some of the most remote areas in Axarquía. Towns including Cútar and Canillas de Albaida will receive ATMS, improving accessibility in rural areas.

Lottery luck

One lottery player in Rincón de La Victoria had their lucky day on Saturday, March 11 as they received a prize of €600,000. The winning ticket was sold at ONCE lottery ticket booth number 50540 located on Calle Córdoba.

Beach comfort

Authorities in Torre del Mar announced that the town’s beach has now received two new toilets ahead of the tourism season. The two bathrooms have been installed to improve accessibility and include disability-adapted facilities in the women’s bathroom and a men’s toilet.