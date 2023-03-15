La Herradura to welcome €8 million ‘Mar Delux’ luxury resort from 2025

By Betty Henderson • 15 March 2023 • 12:55

A projection of the luxury “Mar Delux” seafront hotel set to arrive in La Herradura in 2025. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Almuñécar (via email)

LA HERRADURA is set to welcome a brand-new luxury resort in 2025. The resort, called “Mar Delux” has a handsome budget of around €8 million and will boast 30 upscale tourist apartments spanning more than 200 metres squared each.

The resort will be situated on a plot of land covering more than 6,000 metres squared, against the backdrop of the town’s picturesque coast, and close to the idyllic Las Palomas cove. The hotel will feature two heated swimming pools, a gym, ample parking, a bar, and a restaurant.

The project is a unique blend of hotel and luxury apartment living, specifically targeted towards high-net-worth individuals seeking an exceptional holiday experience. It represents a significant step forward for the town’s tourism sector, which has been recovering since the pandemic.

The prestigious project was unveiled by the Mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya, and other representatives from the local council, along with the developer, Antonio Ruiz Díaz and project architects at a meeting on Tuesday, March 14.

Ruiz Joya highlighted his excitement saying it will “put it on the map as a destination for high-end travellers, and create jobs in the surrounding area”.