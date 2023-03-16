Road test of Polestar 2 – Long Range Single Motor – rear wheel drive

By Mark Slack • 16 March 2023 • 10:14

Mention electric cars to even the least car aware person and it’s highly likely they’ll talk Tesla. It’s been the EV brand of choice and remained relatively unchallenged.

However, there’s a similarly cool, trendy and eminently capable rival in the form of the Polestar 2. While not carrying the sleek and smooth exterior of the Tesla the Polestar, part of the Volvo stable, has a determined and muscular stance. Inside there’s a definite Scandinavian vibe with a range of stylish treatments from light wood and fabrics to Nappa leather and black ash veneers. It’s a very nice place to be seated.

A large central screen, which still doesn’t cut it over buttons in my view, is reasonably intuitive with exceptionally clear graphics. Although the interior is definitely minimalist there’s no loss of premium feel. As with the exterior of the car it’s the archetypal less is more effect that has been executed so well by Polestar.

Standard features across all Polestar 2 models includes automatic lights and wipers, heated powered seats, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, high beam assist, adaptive LED rear lights, navigation, climate, keyless entry and start, auto lights and wipers, wireless charging, electric steering with three modes and Apple Car Play and Google built-in – although having to say ‘Hey Google’ to execute commands is somewhat of a gimmick in this writer’s view – and one of the best standard in-car audio systems. Four extra cost option packs are offered depending on model.

On the power front you can specify a standard single motor, a long-range version and then a long-range dual motor. The range varies with the configuration, but 321 to 395 miles is the variance. In real world terms think of decreasing these figures by about 10 per cent and you probably would be about at your real-world range. In my experience the Polestar comes close to meeting its mileage expectations. As with combustion powered cars range depends on how you drive. These range figures aren’t quite up to Tesla standard but they’re still very useable and, considering the weight and style of the Polestar, most impressive.

On the road the Polestar has a certain something which makes it special. Power delivery is smooth and effortless with admirable insulation from road and wind noise. Unlike so many cars the safety tech, such as lane keep, is more progressive and less interventionist when activated.

With prices starting from €55,327/£44,950 it’s an EV that merits much praise and one which is an increasingly frequent presence on the road.

Facts at a Glance

Model: Polestar 2 – Long Range Single Motor – rear wheel drive

Engine: Li-lon 82 kwh battery – 220kW/295 bhp

Gears: Automatic

Performance: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) 5.9 seconds/Maximum Speed 205 km/h (127 mph)

Range: up to 394 miles

Emissions: 0 g/km (WLTP)

Price as tested: €55,327/£48,950

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.

