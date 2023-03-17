Mijas involves school students in the tourist promotion of its coastline

‘Explora La Cala’ is a project where the students explain in Spanish and English through videos the benefits of the cultural and natural heritage of the coastline.

The project includes 12 points of interest where the Town Hall has installed QR codes so that tourists and locals can access all the information in an audiovisual way narrated by the children.

With this project, the children of Mijas are once again playing a leading role in the promotion of tourism in their town, this being the third consecutive year that they have participated in a tourist action.

The Councillor for Tourism, Jose Carlos Martin, confirmed: “They are our best ambassadors and listening to them is an excellent learning exercise because the ideas they come up with and the enthusiasm they put into each project, they not only transmit it to us, but also to our visitors.”

