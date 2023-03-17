BREAKING: Spanish government FINALLY approves UK licence agreement from THIS date Close
New framework to ensure road and rail development projects protect the environment

By Anna Ellis • 17 March 2023 • 9:27

New framework to ensure road and rail development projects protect the environment. Image: Department of Transport / UK Government

An updated framework with measures to protect the environment in new major road, rail, and rail freight schemes has been unveiled by the government.

The framework has been updated to reflect legislation set out in the Environment Act, which requires developers to recognise new environmental targets and sets out further details on biodiversity net gains.

The new framework also recognises the proposed environmental outcome reports, allowing the government to set clear and tangible environmental outcomes against which transport schemes are assessed.

Transport Minister, Richard Holden, confirmed: “Transport has a vital role to play in levelling up our country, connecting people with good jobs and education opportunities across our cities, town and villages and in growing the economy.”

“This new framework is part of our mission to build a more sustainable transport system which protects our wonderful English countryside and wildlife while delivering opportunity by levelling up our transport network across the country.”

The updated framework supports plans recently set out by the government to ensure the planning system can speed up the delivery of major infrastructure by making the system greener, faster and more resilient.

 

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

