Banged up: Donald Trump announces he is expecting to be arrested on Tuesday

The 45th President of the United States of America took to his Truth Social account on March 18 to post the news.

He said: “Our nation is now third-world and dying. The American dream is Dead!”

“The radical left anarchists have stolen our presidential election and with it the heart of our country.”

“American patriots are being arrested and held in captivity like animals while criminals and leftist thugs are allowed to roam the streets, killing and burning with no retribution.”

“Millions are flooding through our open borders, many from prisons and mental institutions. Crime and inflation are destroying our very way of life.”

“Now illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan District Attorneys Office, which has allowed new records to be set in violent crime and whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven and based on an old and fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors) fairytale!”

“The far and away leading republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.”

“Protest, take our nation back.”

If the former president’s claims are true, it would make him the first former president ever to face criminal charges.