By Anna Ellis • 18 March 2023 • 11:23
Mystery illness causes 78-year-old pop star Sir Rod Stewart to cancel concert. Image: Sir Rod Stewart / Twitter.
The Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? singer posted the news to his Twitter page on Saturday, March 18, just hours before he was due to perform.
The post read: “Live Nation and Roundhouse Entertainment regret to announce that tonight’s performance by Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens at Mt. Duneed Estate, Geelong will not go ahead due to illness,” the statement read.
“We apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience for ticket holders. A further announcement regarding the concert arrangements will be made early next week.”
The statement was posted with a broken heart emoji.
Fans were quick to offer their support. One responded “Well done for getting on the front foot (Sir) Rod, the number one thing to do is take care of yourself & those around you. Wishing you and all the crew the very best… us Aussies are pretty resilient – just flick us the new date & time and we’ll rock-up!”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
