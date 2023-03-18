Russian Foreign Ministry confirms Black Sea grain initiative extended for 60 days

By Chris King • 18 March 2023 • 23:47

Image of Russian Foreign Ministry official Maria Zakharova. Credit: Telegram Maria Zakharova

The Black Sea grain initiative has been extended for 60 days confirmed Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

As announced this Saturday, March 18, by Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia has agreed to the extension of the Black Sea grain initiative, but only for 60 days, according to tass.ru. “We repeat once again. The Russian Federation agreed to extend the deal for 60 days”, the diplomat said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman clarified Moscow’s position on the deal against the backdrop of reports by the parties to the grain deal that it was allegedly extended for 120 days.

“We have repeatedly stated – both the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Russia’s permanent representatives to the UN – that the Russian side has notified all parties to the deal that it is extending the deal for 60 days. All parties were notified of this not only orally, but also through special notes”, Zakharova stressed.

Earlier, Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, and the Turkish TV channel Haberturk both announced the extension of the grain deal for 120 days. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Stefan Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General did not give exact dates.

Kubrakov tweeted: “#BlackSeaGrainInitiative agreement is extended for 120 days. Grateful to @antonioguterres @UN, President Erdoğan, Minister Hulusi Akar & all our partners for sticking to the agreements. Due to our joint efforts, 25M tons of Ukrainian grain delivered to world markets”.

