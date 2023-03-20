By Anna Ellis • 20 March 2023 • 15:25
Andalusia starts the year with a new export record but the rate of growth slows down. Image: Avigator Fortuner / Shutterstock.com
These figures are thanks, above all, to the strength of the food sector (which accounts for 36.7 per cent of foreign turnover and is growing by 4.9 per cent) and the growth in sales of energy products (+40.8 per cent) and chemicals (+29.7 per cent).
However, the community is far from the double-digit growth of previous months (except for November, when there was a decline).
Andalusia stands at the beginning of the year as the fourth exporting community after Catalonia, Madrid and Valencia, with 10.4 per cent of the total, lower than the 11.6 per cent with which it ended 2022 and 11 per cent average for the whole year.
Foreign sales, moreover, are growing considerably less than Spanish sales, since at national level the increase is 16.2 per cent. This is due, among other things, to the fact that in Spain, food sales grew considerably more (+15.9 per cent, up to €30,921 million).
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
