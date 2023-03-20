By Anna Ellis • 20 March 2023 • 16:26
Berja visitor numbers quadruple in just five years. Image: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com.
The 5,382 visitors in 2018 have increased to almost 22,000 in the past year according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics.
The number of visitors reached in 2018 was 3.5 times more than received in 2012, when 1,492 visitors were registered as visiting. This figure improved the statistics of the immediately preceding year, 2017, with 850 people.
With 4,000 tourists, more than a thousand more than in 2017, Andalusia itself was the granary of visitors that fed the statistics of five years ago.
But where the increase was most noticeable was in tourists from the rest of Spain, with 1,900 people, a thousand more than the previous year.
“In terms of international tourism, the United Kingdom, France and Belgium were the three most frequent nationalities out of a total of 18 different nationalities,” confirmed Antonio Campos Reyes, the Councillor for Culture and Tourism for Berja.
