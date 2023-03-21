Are you looking for some Easter-time shenanigans?

The event is being held at Bar Tuta, Jarin Botanico in La Cala De Mijas to raise funds for the Lions Diabetic Support Group.

If you would like a great afternoon out with lots of fun, laughter and prizes then this is the one for you

Why not make an Easter Bonnet and enter the competition who knows you may win a prize.

The fantastic John Sharples will be your congenial host in the afternoon so you will be assured of a good laugh.

For just €10 you can enjoy lunch and a welcome drink.

Grab your tickets from the Lions Charity shop on Calle Torremolenos in La Cala de Mijas.

Start decorating your bonnets now or simply come along and join in the fun.

For more information head to the Lions’ website www.lacalalions.org or call Anne Bowles on (+34) 607 879 450.