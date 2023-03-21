By Anna Ellis • 21 March 2023 • 16:14
Are you looking for some Easter-time shenanigans? Image: Anneka / Shutterstock.com.
The event is being held at Bar Tuta, Jarin Botanico in La Cala De Mijas to raise funds for the Lions Diabetic Support Group.
If you would like a great afternoon out with lots of fun, laughter and prizes then this is the one for you
Why not make an Easter Bonnet and enter the competition who knows you may win a prize.
The fantastic John Sharples will be your congenial host in the afternoon so you will be assured of a good laugh.
For just €10 you can enjoy lunch and a welcome drink.
Grab your tickets from the Lions Charity shop on Calle Torremolenos in La Cala de Mijas.
Start decorating your bonnets now or simply come along and join in the fun.
For more information head to the Lions’ website www.lacalalions.org or call Anne Bowles on (+34) 607 879 450.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.