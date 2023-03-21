Bizarre incident in US as man clawed by mountain lion while in HOT TUB

By Julia Cameron • 21 March 2023 • 10:15

Photo By Kwadrat at Shutterstock

A Mountain Lion gave a couple the shock of their lives while they were enjoying time in a hot tub during a break in Colorado, USA.

While the couple were enjoying the water the man felt something grab at his head and shouted when he realised it was a lion. His wife tried t help shoo the animal away by shining a torch at it and the man also splashed the animal with water. The animal eventually turned away and returned to the top of the hill where it continued to watch the couple.

When the man arrived home, he was able to clean four scratches on his head. The couple then called the owner of the rental property who is a member of staff at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Wildlife officers tried to find animal tracks without success, but they have also set up a trap for the animal in case it returns.

Sean Shepherd who is an area wildlife manager said that he didn’t think the animal realised that humans were present when it went to investigate the hot tub. He also said that the couple did the right thing by shining a torch.

Since 1990 27 people have been injured in the Colorado Mountains by lions with three people losing their lives. The incident on Saturday is the first reported lion encounter since February 2022.

