By Anna Ellis • 21 March 2023 • 14:31
Do you fancy a night of laughs with stand-up comedy in English? Image: Stand-Up Comedy Spain.
Stand-Up Comedy Spain returns once more with another line-up of fantastic comedians! Expect chortles and giggles from the regular MC, Nik Coppin, who will be joined by John Newton, Dani Johns and Matt Price.
John Newton began his comedy career in January 2003. He fast became known for his inventive writing, covering a wide spectrum of subjects from the surreal to hard-hitting.
Dani Johns is a comedian and compere, who’s taking the comedy circuit by storm and has been described as one of the best new comics on the scene.
Matt Price: “His Cornish burr becomes the whole bestiary of appalling characters that populate this gripping tale that engenders a gasp for every guffaw” according to Kate Copstick at The Scotsman.
MC, Nik Coppin, has been a stand-up comic for more than 20 years and has performed worldwide and developed an international cult following.
Keep a note in your diary for Friday, March 31 at 8:30.PM at Green House Restaurant, Dona Julia Golf Club, Avenida Dona Julia 29690, Casares in Malaga.
For more information or to book tickets head to Eventbrite.co.uk.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.