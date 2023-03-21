By Imran Khan • 21 March 2023 • 13:06

Man horrifically set on fire in UK after arsonist attacks him on street with ‘unknown substance’ Image: Brian A Jackson Shutterstock.com

Police in the UK have launched an investigation after a man was set on fire by an arsonist who sprayed him with liquid before setting him on fire

A man in the UK was set on fire after he was attacked on the street while walking back home.

According to the West Midlands Police, the incident happened in Birmingham, as the man was walking from a mosque in the Edgbaston area on the night of Monday, March 20.

Officials cited by the Mirror said, “The victim had been walking along a road when he was approached by a man who he chatted with briefly, before being sprayed with an unknown substance and his jacket set alight”.

He was then rushed to the hospital after emergency services arrived on the scene of the incident and suffered burns to his face.

Shortly after the incident a video of the attack started circulating on social media, which the police is using for the investigation.

“Our officers have been working through the night to establish what happened and who is responsible”, said Supt James Spencer, from Birmingham Police.

“We’re examining CCTV and speaking to witnesses and are determined to find out who is responsible.

“I’ve been speaking to people in this morning, and so I know just how concerned they are and that people are after answers.

“We are determined to find the person responsible and get those answers as soon as possible, and I’d urge the community to work with us and to avoid any speculation at this stage.”

The police also stated that patrols have been increased in the area following fears from residents.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is being urged to get in touch with the police.

___________________________________________________________

