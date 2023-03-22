By Imran Khan • 22 March 2023 • 22:50

BREAKING: World record bids made to take over Manchester United by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Image Tatohra Shutterstock.com

In a new turn of events Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim have proposed world-record bids to buy Manchester United from Glazers

World record bids have been submitted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim with an aim to buy Manchester United.

As the race to buy the football club intensifies, a fresh deadline was set for Wednesday, March 22, at 9 pm for bidders to submit their record offers.

According to the Mirror, “it is understood Ratcliffe and Jassim have lodged fresh bids that would smash the record paid for the sporting franchise”.

Sources suggest that Ratcliffe and Jassim increased their previous offer of £ 4.5 billion to around £5bn.

These bids are being made at a time when there are concerns that Manchester United´s owner Glazer may not sell the club.

The preferred bidder will be decided by Raine Group, the merchant bank, who is overseeing the entire process on behalf of Glazer, after the fresh deadline has passed.

